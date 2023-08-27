Accessibility links
August 27, 2023
August 27, 2023 1:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A local resident walks past a crater and a destroyed residential house following a missile strike in Kyiv region, Ukraine.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning during the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Israelis take part in a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Aug. 26, 2023.
A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships held at the Waen Rhydd peat bog, Llanwrtyd Wells, Mid Wales.
