Day in Photos

August 28, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Jamila market in Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq.
Students watch a giant Malaysian national flag made of coconut shells at Selayang in Kuala Lumpur.
Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017.
Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey, in Houston, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017.
