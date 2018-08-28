Accessibility links

August 28,2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Passers-by look at fish swimming in a large glass tank displayed at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan.
2 Pacaya volcano spews lava, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala.
3 A Somali soldier checks a man at the entrance before a handover ceremony as African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) leaves from the Mogadishu stadium in Mogadishu.
4 A demonstrator wearing a Spider-Man costume attends a teachers' march during a national strike demanding better working conditions in Santiago, Chile.

