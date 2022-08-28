Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 28, 2022
August 28, 2022 1:26 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Revelers take part in the Children's Parade at Notting Hill Carnival in London.
2
Displaced people float belongings salvaged from flood-hit homes through a flooded area, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan
3
A troupe charges and fires their rifles during Tabourida, a traditional horse riding show also known as Fantasia, in Rabat, Morocco, Aug. 27, 2022.
4
A residential building is engulfed in dust after a controlled implosion demolished the 100-meter-high residential "Twin Towers" in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Two illegally built residential high-rises were demolished in a rare crackdown on developers who cut corners and swindle unsuspecting home-buyers.
