August 28, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 An Afghan farmer dries figs at a house in the Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar Province.
2 Ukrainian law enforcement officers stand next to the burning industrial facility following a missile strike in the village of Hoholeve, Poltava region.
3 McNeese, 67, reacts as Eric Bailon, a paramedic with the Galveston County Health District, assesses her partner Jordan, 85, after medics say he overheated and fell in his kitchen during a heat wave in Galveston, Texas, Aug. 27, 2023.
4 A burnt forest following a wildfire is seen near the village of Avantas in the region of Evros, Greece.

