Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 28, 2023
August 28, 2023 1:24 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Afghan farmer dries figs at a house in the Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar Province.
2
Ukrainian law enforcement officers stand next to the burning industrial facility following a missile strike in the village of Hoholeve, Poltava region.
3
McNeese, 67, reacts as Eric Bailon, a paramedic with the Galveston County Health District, assesses her partner Jordan, 85, after medics say he overheated and fell in his kitchen during a heat wave in Galveston, Texas, Aug. 27, 2023.
4
A burnt forest following a wildfire is seen near the village of Avantas in the region of Evros, Greece.
Load more
August 28, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG