Day in Photos
August 29, 2018
August 29, 2018 2:47 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman arrives for a news conference on the upcoming IFA, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, in Berlin, Germany.
2
A reveler is pelted with smashed tomatoes puree, during the 'Tomatina' festival in Bunol, Spain.
3
Soldiers destroy a marihuana plantation near La Rumorosa town in Tecate, Baja California state, Mexico, Aug. 28, 2018.
4
Malaysia's Sabri Nur Dhabitah and Ng Yan Yee perform in the women's synchronized 3m springboard event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
August 29, 2018
