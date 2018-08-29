Accessibility links

August 29, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A woman arrives for a news conference on the upcoming IFA, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, in Berlin, Germany.
2 A reveler is pelted with smashed tomatoes puree, during the 'Tomatina' festival in Bunol, Spain.
3 Soldiers destroy a marihuana plantation near La Rumorosa town in Tecate, Baja California state, Mexico, Aug. 28, 2018.
4 Malaysia's Sabri Nur Dhabitah and Ng Yan Yee perform in the women's synchronized 3m springboard event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

