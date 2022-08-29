Accessibility links

August 29, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A classmate of Palestinian student Lian Al Shaer, 10, who was killed in recent Israel-Gaza fighting, reacts to Al Shaer&#39;s picture as a new school year begins, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Municipal service workers stand near a crater near the damaged headquarters of the Kharkiv administration building following an overnight Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Spectators leave the Max Brewer Bridge after a scrub of the launch of the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida.
Stranded residents prepare to leave their flooded home following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
