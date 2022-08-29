Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 29, 2022
August 29, 2022 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A classmate of Palestinian student Lian Al Shaer, 10, who was killed in recent Israel-Gaza fighting, reacts to Al Shaer's picture as a new school year begins, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
2
Municipal service workers stand near a crater near the damaged headquarters of the Kharkiv administration building following an overnight Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
3
Spectators leave the Max Brewer Bridge after a scrub of the launch of the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida.
4
Stranded residents prepare to leave their flooded home following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
August 29, 2022
