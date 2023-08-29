Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 29, 2023
August 29, 2023 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Icelandic horses play at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.
Workers with Pike Electric fortify power lines ahead of Hurricane Idalia in Clearwater, Florida.
Ukrainian servicemen carry a coffin with the body of Ukrainian military pilot Andriy Pilshchykov at a wake in Kyiv. Pilshchykov was killed when two L-39 combat training aircraft collided over a region west of Kyiv.
Igor Girkin, also know as Igor Strelkov, the former military chief for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, sits in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow's City Court in Moscow, Russia. A prominent Russian hard-line nationalist who accused President Vladimir Putin of weakness and indecision in Ukraine was detained on charges of extremism.
August 29, 2023
