August 29, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Icelandic horses play at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.
Workers with Pike Electric fortify power lines ahead of Hurricane Idalia in Clearwater, Florida.
Ukrainian servicemen carry a coffin with the body of Ukrainian military pilot Andriy Pilshchykov at a wake in Kyiv.&nbsp;Pilshchykov was killed when two L-39 combat training aircraft collided over a region west of Kyiv.
Igor Girkin, also know as Igor Strelkov, the former military chief for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, sits in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow&#39;s City Court in Moscow, Russia.&nbsp;A prominent Russian hard-line nationalist who accused President Vladimir Putin of weakness and indecision in Ukraine was detained on charges of extremism.&nbsp;
