Day in Photos
August 3, 2018
August 03, 2018 8:07 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Wearing matching dresses, Takara Thomas, 3, left, and Noemi Vega, 4, hug in a polka-dotted room created by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, part of the installation called "With All My Love for the Tulips, I Pray Forever" at the Marciano Art Foundation in Los Angeles.
2
A child cools off in a fountain as a summer heatwave with high temperatures continues in Paris, France.
3
A boy carries cow hooves from a slaughter house in the town of Beni in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 2, 2018.
4
A press conference by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa gets underway in Harare, Zimbabwe. Hours after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of a tight election, riot police disrupted the press conference where opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was about to respond to the election results.
