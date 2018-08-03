Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

August 3, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Wearing matching dresses, Takara Thomas, 3, left, and Noemi Vega, 4, hug in a polka-dotted room created by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, part of the installation called &quot;With All My Love for the Tulips, I Pray Forever&quot; at the Marciano Art Foundation in Los Angeles.&nbsp;
1 Wearing matching dresses, Takara Thomas, 3, left, and Noemi Vega, 4, hug in a polka-dotted room created by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, part of the installation called "With All My Love for the Tulips, I Pray Forever" at the Marciano Art Foundation in Los Angeles. 
A child cools off in a fountain as a summer heatwave with high temperatures continues in Paris, France.
2 A child cools off in a fountain as a summer heatwave with high temperatures continues in Paris, France.
A boy carries cow hooves from a slaughter house in the town of Beni in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 2, 2018.
3 A boy carries cow hooves from a slaughter house in the town of Beni in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 2, 2018.
A press conference by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa gets underway in Harare, Zimbabwe. Hours after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of a tight election, riot police disrupted the press conference where opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was about to respond to the election results.
4 A press conference by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa gets underway in Harare, Zimbabwe. Hours after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of a tight election, riot police disrupted the press conference where opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was about to respond to the election results.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG