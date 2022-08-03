Accessibility links

Day in Photos

August 3, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Vendors sell their produce in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.
2 A Ukrainian soldier launches FlyEye WB Electronics SA, a Polish reconnaissance drone in Kyiv region, Aug. 2, 2022.
3 Visiting U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (C) waves to journalists during her arrival at the Parliament in Taipei, Taiwan.
4 A girl stands at a camp for Syrians displaced by conflict near the Syrian northern city of Raqa, Aug. 2, 2022.

