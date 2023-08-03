Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 3, 2023
August 03, 2023 1:59 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Stricken cargo ship
Fremantle Highway
that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
2
A view of children mannequins wrapped in purple and white barricade tape placed in front of the Cologne Cathedral, installed there by German artist Dennis Josef Meseg, called "Shattered Souls - in a Sea of Silence", to protest against the abuse scandals in the Catholic Church in Cologne, Germany.
3
Rescue workers and boats are seen along a flooded road at an industrial development zone, following heavy rainfall in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China, Aug. 2, 2023.
4
A bridge is damaged after remnants of Typhoon Doksuri brought rains and floods in Beijing, China, Aug. 2, 2023.
August 3, 2023
