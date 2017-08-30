A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A medium-range ballistic missile target is launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, during Flight Test Standard Missile-27, Event 2. The target was successfully intercepted by SM-6 missiles fired from the guided-missile destroyer destroyer USS John Paul Jones.
Crowds of people throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual "tomatina" tomato fight fiesta in the village of Bunol, 50 kilometers outside Valencia, Spain.
Muslims pray at the Grand mosque ahead of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia Aug. 29, 2017.
Smoke billows as Iraqi forces advance towards Al-Ayadieh village, the last remaining active front line near Tal Afar, during an operation to retake the city from the Islamic State (IS) group, Aug. 29, 2017.
