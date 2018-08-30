Accessibility links
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
August 30, 2018
August 30, 2018 2:21 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Students dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva, also known as Nataraja, the Lord of Dancers, during a religious event in Mumbai, India.
2
Cindy McCain, wife of the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. lays her head on casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona.
3
A woman writes on a large drawing of Aretha Franklin outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on the second day of a public viewing of the late singer in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 29, 2018.
4
Farmers dry corn during harvest season in Tancheng in China's eastern Shandong province.
August 30, 2018
