Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 30, 2022
August 30, 2022 1:29 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sri Lankan police officers detain a demonstrator during an anti-government protest by Inter-University Student's Federation, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo.
2
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen meets Guatemala's Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro at the presidential office in Taipei.
3
Armed members of Saraya al-Salam (Peace Brigade), the military wing affiliated with Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, are seen during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Baghdad's Green Zone.
4
A man approaches with his paddle surf board to get a closer look at the Tuvalu-registered
OS 35
cargo ship lying on the seabed, offshore Gibraltar. Authorities said they have beached a cargo ship to prevent it from sinking after it collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibralta.
August 30, 2022
