August 30, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Soldiers of the Republican Guard stand on their armed pick-up in a street in Libreville, Gabon. A group of senior military officers said they had seized power minutes after the Central African state's election body announced that President Ali Bongo had won a third term.
2 A flash from the explosion of a missile illuminates the city during a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3 Flood waters is seen pushed by Hurricane Idalia over the sea wall along Old Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida.
4 Peter Navarro, a White House economic adviser under former U.S. President Donald Trump, tries to grab a protester's sign while speaking to reporters after a pre-trial conference in an attempt to get contempt of Congress charges against him dismissed, at U.S. District Court in Washington.

