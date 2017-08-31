A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This handout photo provided by South Korean Defense Ministry in Seoul shows South Korean F-15K fighter jets and U.S. F-35B stealth jet fighters flying over South Korea during a joint military drill aimed to counter North Korea’s latest missile test.
2
Floral tributes, candles and photographs are seen left outside one of the entrances of Kensington Palace in London to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.
3
Pakistani commuters travel on a flooded street following a heavy rainfall in Karachi.
4
Malaysian schoolchildren wave national flags during the 60th National Day celebrations at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur.
