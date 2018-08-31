Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 18:00
Music Time in Africa
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
18:05 - 18:30
NAFTA Gets an Update
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 18:00
Music Time in Africa
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
August 31, 2018
August 31, 2018 2:48 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures as an Israeli border police officer throws a sound grenade during a protest against Israeli settlement construction, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
2
Cindy McCain, wife of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., stands over his casket as he lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington. (Morry Gash/POOL Via Reuters)
3
Malaysian school cadets carry national flags during the National Day celebration parade in Putrajaya, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.
4
Actress and singer Lady Gaga, left, and actor Bradley Cooper pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Star Is Born' at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.
Load more
August 31, 2018
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 31, 2018
Day in Photos
August 30, 2018
Day in Photos
August 29, 2018
Day in Photos
August 28,2018
Day in Photos
August 27, 2018
Day in Photos
August 26, 2018
Day in Photos
August 24, 2018
Day in Photos
August 23, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments