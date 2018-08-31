Accessibility links

August 31, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Palestinian demonstrator gestures as an Israeli border police officer throws a sound grenade during a protest against Israeli settlement construction, in the village of Ras Karkar, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Cindy McCain, wife of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., stands over his casket as he lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington. (Morry Gash/POOL Via Reuters)
Malaysian school cadets carry national flags during the National Day celebration parade in Putrajaya, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.
Actress and singer Lady Gaga, left, and actor Bradley Cooper pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Star Is Born' at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.
