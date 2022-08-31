Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 31, 2022
August 31, 2022 1:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Pope Francis cradles a child on his lap at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican.
Malaysians wave their national flag during the National Day 2022 celebration at Kuala Lumpur.
A man leaves his damaged apartment building following a missile strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
Royal fan John Loughrey shows off a cake with a picture of Princess Diana as he pays tribute to her, on the 25th anniversary of her death, outside Kensington Palace in London.
