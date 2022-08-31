Accessibility links

Day in Photos

August 31, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Pope Francis cradles a child on his lap at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican.
2 Malaysians wave their national flag during the National Day 2022 celebration at Kuala Lumpur.
3 A man leaves his damaged apartment building following a missile strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
4 Royal fan John Loughrey shows off a cake with a picture of Princess Diana as he pays tribute to her, on the 25th anniversary of her death, outside Kensington Palace in London.

