August 31, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Members of Malaysian school-based government youth organization KRS hold their national flags during the National Day parade in Putrajaya.
Members of Malaysian school-based government youth organization KRS hold their national flags during the National Day parade in Putrajaya.
Women react after a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg, South Africa.&nbsp;More than 70 people were killed&nbsp;overnight when&nbsp;a fire raged through a&nbsp;run-down, five-story apartment block.
Women react after a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg, South Africa. More than 70 people were killed overnight when a fire raged through a run-down, five-story apartment block.
South Korea&#39;s K21 infantry fighting vehicle sails to shores in a smoke during the combined wet gap crossing military drill between South Korea and the United States as a part of the Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise in Cheorwon.
South Korea's K21 infantry fighting vehicle sails to shores in a smoke during the combined wet gap crossing military drill between South Korea and the United States as a part of the Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise in Cheorwon.
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her mother&rsquo;s home in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 30, 2023.
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her mother's home in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 30, 2023.

