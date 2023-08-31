Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 31, 2023
August 31, 2023 1:24 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Members of Malaysian school-based government youth organization KRS hold their national flags during the National Day parade in Putrajaya.
2
Women react after a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg, South Africa. More than 70 people were killed overnight when a fire raged through a run-down, five-story apartment block.
3
South Korea's K21 infantry fighting vehicle sails to shores in a smoke during the combined wet gap crossing military drill between South Korea and the United States as a part of the Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise in Cheorwon.
4
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her mother’s home in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Aug. 30, 2023.
August 31, 2023
