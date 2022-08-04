Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

August 4, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts near Reykjavik, Iceland, in this picture obtained from social media.
1 Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts near Reykjavik, Iceland, in this picture obtained from social media.
Tourists look on as a Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan island, one of mainland China&#39;s closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi&#39;s visit to the self-ruled island.
2 Tourists look on as a Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.
Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of loved ones and symbolic coffins to mark the second anniversary of the blast, outside the port of Beirut, Lebanon.
3 Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of loved ones and symbolic coffins to mark the second anniversary of the blast, outside the port of Beirut, Lebanon.
People look at the lava flowing at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland, Aug. 3, 2022.
4 People look at the lava flowing at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland, Aug. 3, 2022.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG