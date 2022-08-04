Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 4, 2022
August 04, 2022 2:10 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fagradalsfjall volcano erupts near Reykjavik, Iceland, in this picture obtained from social media.
2
Tourists look on as a Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.
3
Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of loved ones and symbolic coffins to mark the second anniversary of the blast, outside the port of Beirut, Lebanon.
4
People look at the lava flowing at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland, Aug. 3, 2022.
Load more
August 4, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 3, 2022
Day in Photos
August 2, 2022
Day in Photos
August 1, 2022
Day in Photos
July 31, 2022
Day in Photos
July 29, 2022
Day in Photos
July 28, 2022
Day in Photos
July 27, 2022
Day in Photos
July 26, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG