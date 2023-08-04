Accessibility links

August 4, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion react as they hold portraits of loved ones to mark the third anniversary of the massive blast, outside the port of Beirut, Lebanon.
College students wearing traditional Punjabi attire celebrate the Teej festival in Amritsar, India.
A man washes his clothes in a stream near debris left over after flood waters devastated the village of Nanxinfang on the outskirts of Beijing.
Sudanese children, who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region, ride a cart while crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad.
