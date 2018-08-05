Accessibility links
Day in Photos
August 5, 2018
August 05, 2018 1:24 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected of carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
2
The dome of St. Paul's Cathedral and construction cranes are silhouetted by the rising sun at dawn in London.
3
Andy Jones of U.S. dives from a 27-meter high platform overlooking Lake Lucerne during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Sisikon, Switzerland, Aug. 4, 2018.
4
Patients are seen outside a government hospital near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, following a strong earthquake nearby Lombok island.
