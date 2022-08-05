Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 5, 2022
August 05, 2022 2:25 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Mourners gather around coffins containing the remains of residents who died during protests against the United Nations mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Goma.
2
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken takes part in a press conference after attending events at the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
3
Palestinians react as they gather at the site of an explosion, following Israeli strikes in Gaza City.
4
Louise Christie of Scotland performs with the ball in the Individual All-Around Rhythmic Gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
August 5, 2022
