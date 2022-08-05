Accessibility links

August 5, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Mourners gather around coffins containing the remains of residents who died during protests against the United Nations mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Goma.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken takes part in a press conference after attending events at the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Palestinians react as they gather at the site of an explosion, following Israeli strikes in Gaza City.
Louise Christie of Scotland performs with the ball in the Individual All-Around Rhythmic Gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
