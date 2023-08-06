Accessibility links
August 6, 2023
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Pope Francis meets with thousands of World Youth Day volunteers at Passeio Marítimo in Algés, just outside Lisbon, Portugal.
A view shows scorched lands after a wildfire on the Spanish-French border, near Colera, Spain.
Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's elite road race during the UCI World Championships 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain.
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava and smoke as seen from Turi, Sleman, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 5, 2023.
August 6, 2023
