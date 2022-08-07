Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 7, 2022
August 07, 2022 1:21 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Palestinian man carries his daughter after evacuating his home during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. Israel bombarded Islamic Jihad positions in the Gaza Strip for a third day as violence escalated, with 31 Palestinians killed and militants firing their first rockets at Jerusalem.
2
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel are seen from Israeli side of the border.
3
Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim for participating in a religious procession during restrictions in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, .
4
Lava flows from the volcano that has been erupting since Aug 3, 2022, in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, around 40 kilometers from the capital Reykjavik.
August 7, 2022
