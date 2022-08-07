Accessibility links

August 7, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A Palestinian man carries his daughter after evacuating his home during an Israeli air strike in Gaza City.&nbsp;&nbsp;Israel bombarded Islamic Jihad positions in the Gaza Strip for a third day as violence escalated, with 31 Palestinians killed and militants firing their first rockets at Jerusalem.
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel are seen from Israeli side of the border.
Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri Shi&#39;ite Muslim for participating in a religious procession during restrictions in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, .
Lava flows from the volcano that has been erupting since Aug 3, 2022, in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, around 40 kilometers from the capital Reykjavik.
