Day in Photos
August 7, 2023
August 07, 2023 1:16 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world
The Sydney Opera House is illuminated in green and gold in Sydney to support the Australia's women's football team ahead of their first World Cup knock-out round match against Denmark.
Ukrainian service members fire a mortar at a front line near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region.
Denmark's Karen Holmgaard, top left, and Australia's Emily Van Egmond, top right, jump for the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
A young green sea turtle is covered in oil in Nai Yang beach on the northwest coast of Phuket, Thailand.
