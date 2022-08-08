Accessibility links

August 8, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Protesters walk through a road in Yangon, Myanmar, with umbrellas bearing the number 8 in Burmese during a rally to mark the anniversary of the August 8, 1988 democracy uprising.
Flames rise from a massive fire at a fuel depot sparked by a lightning strike in Matanzas, Cuba.
A Shi&#39;ite Muslim mourner self-flagellates during a Muharram procession on the ninth day of Ashura in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Iranian Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a mourning ritual ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar in Tehran, Aug. 7, 2022.
