Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 8, 2023
August 08, 2023 1:28 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Scouts leave the campsite of the World Scout Jamboree in Buan, North Jeolla province, South Korea. Organisers of the World Scout Jamboree asked host South Korea to "urgently" evacuate tens of thousands of children from their campsite ahead of a typhoon, just days after a heatwave caused mass scout illnesses.
2
A hearse carrying the coffin of late Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes by during her funeral procession as fans line the street to say their last goodbye to her, in Bray, Ireland.
3
Two men push a motorcycle through flood waters after heavy monsoon rains flooded a vegetable market in Kathmandu, Nepal.
4
A wounded local resident is seen in her destroyed flat during a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
August 8, 2023
