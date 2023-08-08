Accessibility links

August 8, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Scouts leave the campsite of the World Scout Jamboree in Buan, North Jeolla province, South Korea.&nbsp;Organisers of the World Scout Jamboree asked host South Korea to &quot;urgently&quot; evacuate tens of thousands of children from their campsite ahead of a typhoon, just days after a heatwave caused mass scout illnesses.
A hearse carrying the coffin of late Irish singer Sinead O&#39;Connor passes by during her funeral procession as fans line the street to say their last goodbye to her, in Bray, Ireland.
Two men push a motorcycle through flood waters after heavy monsoon rains flooded a vegetable market in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A wounded local resident is seen in her destroyed flat during a Russian missile strike in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
