Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

August 9, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Maasai waiting in line to cast their votes, look through an open window at electoral officials inside a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya.
1 Maasai waiting in line to cast their votes, look through an open window at electoral officials inside a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya.
Palestinian demonstrators clash with the Israeli army while forces carry out an operation in the West Bank town of Nablus.
2 Palestinian demonstrators clash with the Israeli army while forces carry out an operation in the West Bank town of Nablus.
A person holds a sign as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stand outside his Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, Aug. 8, 2022.
3 A person holds a sign as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stand outside his Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, Aug. 8, 2022.
A firefighter walks in front of trees in flame during a wildfire in Boyne, southern France, in the &quot;Grands Causses natural park.&quot;
4 A firefighter walks in front of trees in flame during a wildfire in Boyne, southern France, in the "Grands Causses natural park."

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG