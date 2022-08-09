Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 9, 2022
August 09, 2022 1:58 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Maasai waiting in line to cast their votes, look through an open window at electoral officials inside a polling station at Niserian Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya.
2
Palestinian demonstrators clash with the Israeli army while forces carry out an operation in the West Bank town of Nablus.
3
A person holds a sign as supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump stand outside his Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, Aug. 8, 2022.
4
A firefighter walks in front of trees in flame during a wildfire in Boyne, southern France, in the "Grands Causses natural park."
Load more
August 9, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 8, 2022
Day in Photos
August 7, 2022
Day in Photos
August 5, 2022
Day in Photos
August 4, 2022
Day in Photos
August 3, 2022
Day in Photos
August 2, 2022
Day in Photos
August 1, 2022
Day in Photos
July 31, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG