Breaking News
Day in Photos
August 9, 2023
August 09, 2023 1:31 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Members of "Red Lions" Singapore Armed Forces Parachute Team take part in the 58th National Day celebrations in Singapore.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen helps Slovenia's cross country skier Natasa Lacen (L) as she visits affected areas after northern and western parts of the country were hit by torrential rains in Crna na Koroskem, Slovenia.
A man walks past a mural depicting sharks in Wellington, New Zealand.
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui, Aug. 8, 2023.
