Austin to Lead Talks on Defense Support for Ukraine 

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is hosting a virtual meeting with allies Wednesday to discuss support for Ukraine as the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion nears.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group brings together officials from more than 50 nations to coordinate their Ukraine efforts, but there is uncertainty about when the United States, the biggest provider of military aid to Ukraine, might resume its support.

“I think some of the messages that you'll hear is that the U.S. is going to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes but we do need that congressional authority to continue to provide those packages,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters when asked about what message Austin would bring to the talks.

The United States has not sent any military aid to Ukraine since late December, when funding ran out.

The Senate late Monday passed a $95 billion aid package that includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine, but the legislation faces opposition in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

Ukrainian officials have asked for weaponry to bolster the country’s air defenses as Russia continues to assault Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles.

On Thursday, NATO defense ministers meet in Brussels, where the war in Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion.

“Allies continue to make major deliveries of weapons, equipment and ammunition,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Wednesday. “This support makes a real difference. With our help, the brave Ukrainians have retaken half of the territory that Russia seized, opened a corridor in the Black Sea and are inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces.”

VOA’s Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.