Austin: US Not Seeking Permanent Papua New Guinea Base

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the United States is not seeking a permanent military base in Papua New Guinea.

The two countries signed a security agreement this year allowing the United States to develop and operate out of seaports and airports in Papua New Guinea.

Speaking during a joint news conference with the country’s prime minister, James Marape, Austin said the goal is to strengthen Papua New Guinea’s ability to protect itself and defend its interests.

"I want to reiterate our commitment to your country’s sovereignty and autonomy" as defense ties increase, Austin said.

Austin said expanding defense exercises between the two countries and a "shiprider agreement" will allow PNG personnel to use U.S. Coast Guard ships to combat illegal fishing. The first Coast Guard cutter is due next month.

Marape said the defense cooperation agreement will bring improved defense infrastructure to PNG, as well as infrastructure in general in the country, benefiting the military and overall economy.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.