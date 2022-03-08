Australia Imposes New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Invasion  

Australia announced a set of new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including against people identified as “Moscow’s propagandists and purveyors of disinformation.”

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement Tuesday that Canberra is sanctioning 10 people of “strategic interest” to Russia for “encouraging hostility towards Ukraine and promoting pro-Kremlin propaganda to legitimize Russia’s invasion.”

Payne said the “propaganda” includes “driving and disseminating false narratives about the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine, making erroneous allegations of genocide against ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine, and promoting the recognition of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic as independent,” referring to the two disputed areas in eastern Ukraine.

Payne also announced a new round of financial sanctions against the Russian armed forces, which prohibits the export of goods from Australia to entities that supply Russia’s military. She announced financial sanctions and travel bans against an additional six senior Russian military commanders “responsible for implementing naval, ground and air attacks” on Ukraine.

In a related matter, Australian oil refiner Viva Energy announced Tuesday it would stop buying Russian crude oil, saying it was “appalled” by the events in Ukraine. Australia’s only other oil refinery, Ampol, said it has not purchased Russian crude oil or products since the start of the conflict.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.