Australia, New Zealand Among the First to Ring in 2019

Australia, New Zealand, and surrounding Pacific Island Nations were among the first countries to ring in 2019 with fireworks and other celebrations.

Thunderstorms early Monday evening threatened the yearly fireworks show in Sydney, but an estimated one million people gathered around various points in the Australia's largest city to witness the traditional fireworks show. The show used 8.5 tons of fireworks and featured more than 100,000 pyrotechnic effects, according to the Associated Press.

Over four hundred couples in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta rang in the New Year by participating in a mass wedding ceremony Monday amid tight security.

Thousands of spectators gathered in the South Korean capital of Seoul for a laser show as well as fireworks display at the city's COEX Mall, as a traditional bell-tolling ceremony rang in 2019 at City Hall.

In Japan, many locals went to temples to celebrate the New Year, while others attended an exhibition match between retired U.S. boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather and Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa - a multi-million dollar fight outside of Tokyo which Mayweather said "was all about entertainment".

The United Nations issued a somber warning to the world of the continued threats of climate change, growing intolerance, geopolitical divisions, and inequality, but also indicated that he saw "reasons for hope".

A group of journalists will usher in the New Year Monday along with tens of thousands of expected revelers in New York City's Times Square as the time-honored tradition of the annual ball drop recognizes journalism and free speech.

In another first, New York police will use a drone to monitor the crowds. The camera-carrying drone will be added to the arsenal of more than 1,200 fixed video cameras that will be deployed by police.