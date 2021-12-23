Australia Records Major Spike in Omicron Variant of COVID-9

Australia on Thursday reported a major spike in coronavirus infections driven by the omicron variant, prompting the worst-hit state of New South Wales to reimpose mandatory indoor mask-wearing.

New South Wales recorded 5,715 new cases, including one death – up from 3,763 posted the day before, which were nearly as many as were recorded across the entire nation.

"We've always said as we have moved through this that we will monitor the situation, the evidence in front of us. The key indicators to us are not the case numbers but rather ICU [Intensive Care Unit] numbers, hospitalizations and in addition to that importantly the ability of our health care workers here in our state to provide the care that people need if they're seriously ill as they come into the hospital system."

The return of COVID-related restrictions just two days before Christmas is a stumble in the country's plans for a permanent reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, as the new variant rages through the community in spite of double-vaccination rates of more than 90%.

The surge in infections comes a day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected lockdowns or mask mandates for the entire country to slow the spread of the omicron variant.