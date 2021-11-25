Australia Sending Troops, Police to Solomons Amid Unrest

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has authorized sending a group of about 100 police, military and diplomatic personnel to the Solomon Islands as anti-government protesters there defied a lockdown order and demonstrated for a second day Thursday.

Morrison said Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare asked for the help, and that Australia’s role is to “provide stability and security.”

“It is not the Australian government’s intention in any way to intervene in the internal affairs of the Solomon Islands. That is for them to resolve," Morrison told reporters.

Sogavare declared a lockdown in the capital, Honiara, from late Wednesday through late Friday after about 1,000 protesters gathered to call for his resignation due to a range of domestic issues.

Protesters set a number of fires in Honiara’s Chinatown district and attempted to storm parliament.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, AFP and Reuters.