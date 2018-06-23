Australia To Investigate Pervasive' Workplace Sexual Harassment

Australia's Human Rights Commission is setting up what it says is the world's first national inquiry into sexual harassment in the workplace. The independent investigation is partly in response to the #MeToo movement, which showed the prevalence of women being sexually harassed and assaulted.



Intimidation and bullying of women at work in Australia is common, according to the Human Rights Commission. It has estimated that one in three women have been sexually harassed in this way, but experts believe much sexual misconduct is not reported by women who fear a complaint could damage their careers. The Commission said it "was a persistent and pervasive problem in Australian workplaces'.



The inquiry, which will hold public consultations across the country, will investigate the causes of sexual harassment and the effectiveness of current laws and policies.



The inquiry will be led by Australia's sex discrimination commissioner, Kate Jenkins.



"We have all the functions to make sure we can help Australia lead the globe on finding new solutions for sexual harassment," said Jenkins.



The government says the year-long investigation is the first of its type anywhere in the world because of its scope and scale, and also its oversight by the Australian Human Rights Commission, which was set up by the government in 1986 but operates independently.



Australia's Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer says the inquiry will not only look at the causes of harassment and possible solutions, but also its financial consequences for victims.



"It might mean that she loses her job or it might mean that she has been denied promotions," said O'Dwyer. "This is not only a significant inquiry for us here in Australia but there will probably be some learnings that otter countries can take."



Australian law defines harassment as any unwelcome sexual conduct that causes an individual offence or humiliation.



The Human Rights Commission says the aim of its inquiry is to create a society where sexual harassment "is unthinkable."



It is due to make a series of recommendations in 12 months' time.