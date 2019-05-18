Austria's Vice Chancellor Resigns

Austria's vice chancellor has resigned.

Heinz-Christian Strache stepped down Saturday after two German newspapers — Der Spiegel and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung — posted video footage of him appearing to offer state contracts to a potential Russian benefactor.

Strache said Saturday he was the "victim of a targeted political attack," but admitted that his actions in the video were "stupid and a mistake."

Political analysts say the scandal throws into the question the governing coalition between Strache's anti-immigration Freedom Party and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's center-right People's Party.

Neither politician has commented on the future of their alliance.