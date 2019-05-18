Accessibility links

Austria's Vice Chancellor Resigns

  • VOA News
FILE - Hans-Christian Strache, leader of the strongly eurosceptic Austrian Freedom Party, waves to his supporters in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 15, 2017, after the closing of the polling stations for the Austrian national elections.

Austria's vice chancellor has resigned.

Heinz-Christian Strache stepped down Saturday after two German newspapers — Der Spiegel and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung — posted video footage of him appearing to offer state contracts to a potential Russian benefactor.

Strache said Saturday he was the "victim of a targeted political attack," but admitted that his actions in the video were "stupid and a mistake."

Political analysts say the scandal throws into the question the governing coalition between Strache's anti-immigration Freedom Party and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's center-right People's Party.

Neither politician has commented on the future of their alliance.

