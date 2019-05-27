Accessibility links

Austrian Lawmakers Vote Kurz's Government Out of Office

Members of the Parliament stand during a session of the Parliament in Vienna, Austria, May 27, 2019.

VIENNA — 

Austrian lawmakers voted conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government out of office on Monday, passing a motion of no confidence days after it became a caretaker administration in the wake of a video sting scandal.

The motion was backed by lawmakers from the Social Democrats
and the far-right Freedom Party, which was in coalition with
Kurz until a week ago when its leader became embroiled in the
video sting and stepped down. Kurz ended their alliance and led
what was effectively a minority government.

Austria's president must now appoint a chancellor to form a
government that can garner parliament's support until the next
national election, expected to be held in September.

