Austrian Lawmakers Vote Kurz's Government Out of Office

Austrian lawmakers voted conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government out of office on Monday, passing a motion of no confidence days after it became a caretaker administration in the wake of a video sting scandal.

The motion was backed by lawmakers from the Social Democrats

and the far-right Freedom Party, which was in coalition with

Kurz until a week ago when its leader became embroiled in the

video sting and stepped down. Kurz ended their alliance and led

what was effectively a minority government.

Austria's president must now appoint a chancellor to form a

government that can garner parliament's support until the next

national election, expected to be held in September.

