Authorities Investigate Fire at Home of Moore Accuser 

U.S. authorities in Alabama say they are investigating as arson a fire at the home of one of the women who accused failed Senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual contact.

Officials say, however, that there is no indication the blaze was related to the allegations.

Tina Johnson said she lost her home and all of her possessions in the fire on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin said an arson task force was investigating the blaze. “Investigators are speaking to a person of interest,” he said in a statement.

“The ongoing investigation does not lead us to believe that the fire is any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him,” Entrekin said.

Johnson accused Moore of sexual misconduct, one of several women who publicly accused the politician. Johnson said Moore groped her in his law office in 1991, when she was in her late 20s.

Moore has denied any wrongdoing. He lost the Alabama Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones in December following several weeks of reports about the sexual misconduct allegations.