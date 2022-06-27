Avalanche Defeat Lightning to Win Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 Sunday night to win the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup.

The Avalanche won the best-of-7 series four games to two, denying the Lighting in their quest to become the first team to win three consecutive NHL championships since the New York Islanders in the early 1980s.

Tampa Bay star Steven Stamkos gave the lightning an early 1-0 lead with a first period goal.

But the Avalanche responded in the second period, with center Nathan MacKinnon evening the game 1-1 less than two minutes into the period.

Colorado winger Artturi Lehkonen put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 midway through period, the score that would hold as they defeated Tampa Bay on their home ice.

Colorado defenseman Cale Makar won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player during the playoffs.