Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

Azerbaijan Leader to Skip EU-led Talks with Armenia

FILE - Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev (R) stands during the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels on Dec. 15, 2021.

Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, will not participate in talks this week with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Spain.

Azerbaijani state media and a government official said Wednesday that Aliyev would skip the EU-brokered meeting that also includes the leaders of France and Germany, citing what they described as pro-Armenian statements from France and EU Council President Charles Michel.

The EU said the talks would be aimed at advancing long-running peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Last month, Azerbaijan carried out an operation to retake control of Nagorno-Karabakh from ethnic Armenian separatists.

Nagorno-Karabakh is entirely within Azerbaijan but had been under ethnic Armenian control since 1994, until parts of it were reclaimed by Azerbaijan during a war in 2020.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG