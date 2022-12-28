Azerbaijani Rights Activist on Hunger Strike, Protesting Arrest

Imprisoned Azerbaijani human rights activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev has been on a hunger strike for about two weeks, according to a human rights defender in Baku.

Rufat Safarov told VOA that Hajiyev's health is reaching a critical point. According to Safarov, Hajiyev’s lawyer met with him on December 27 and said Hajiyev is experiencing numbness in his right arm. He also said Hajiyev’s blood sugar has decreased to the point of coma, while his blood pressure has dropped sharply.

Independent doctor Adil Qeybulla told VOA that he also met the human rights activist on Tuesday upon approval from the general medical department of the Ministry of Justice based on numerous requests from civil society members.

“Mr. Hajiyev’s condition is satisfactory,” Qeybulla said. “He complains of mild dizziness. His hemodynamic parameters are stable. His consciousness is clear. The ability to communicate and coordinate is normal. There is no danger to his life. He has been advised to end the hunger strike.”

In addition to Qeybulla, doctors from the general medical department also met with Hajiyev.

Azerbaijani lawyer Shahla Humbatova told VOA that Hajiyev looks weak but refuses to end his hunger strike.

“I conveyed to him the request of his friends, acquaintances and those who are concerned about him to stop the hunger strike. He categorically refused and said that he would continue the hunger strike until the end. He said that [if he is not freed], he will begin a dry hunger strike, and there is no other way out for him,” Humbatova said.

Prison officials say Hajiyev is under medical supervision, and his health is normal.

Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, a prominent human rights defender, was arrested on December 9 and is being detained for 50 days until he faces trial on charges of “hooliganism” and “disrespect for court.”

Hajiyev has denied the allegations, saying he is being persecuted for his political activities, including criticism of the government in international forums.

Numerous local and international organizations have condemned Azerbaijani authorities for Hajiyev’s arrest and demanded his release.

But Humbatova told VOA that Hajiyev wants more.

“He said that he expects tougher reactions from the local society, international organizations and embassies in Azerbaijan to [the] illegalities and arbitrariness against him,” Humbatova said.

This story originated in VOA’s Azerbaijani Service.