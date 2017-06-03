Bahrain's Foreign Minister's Twitter Account Hacked

The Twitter account of Bahrain's foreign minister has been hacked.

The hackers posted a series of threats and insulting videos against Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa Saturday.

The foreign ministry said in a message on its Twitter account that "The Account of H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs has been hacked. Kindly be aware."

No group has claimed responsibility for taking over the account, although they are apparently allied with Shiite militants.

Tension has been simmering in the kingdom since the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011 when the government began cracking down on protesters demanding free elections. Authorities have also dissolved the kingdom's last major opposition political movement.

Bahrain is host to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.