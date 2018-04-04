Baltimore Seeks US Supreme Court Review of Abortion Ruling

Attorneys in Baltimore are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that struck down as unconstitutional an ordinance requiring pregnancy centers notify patients if they don't offer abortion or birth control services.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in January that the ordinance unconstitutionally compelled speech by Christian-based Greater Baltimore Center for Pregnancy Concerns Inc., which opposes abortion.



Justices ruled the ordinance wasn't tailored to serve the city's interest in preventing harm to women's health through deceptive advertising by abortion opponents.



The Daily Record reports the city's request filed last week says the ordinance doesn't violate free speech. Instead, it lets patients know which services are available.



The center has until April 30 to respond to the city's request for a Supreme Court review.