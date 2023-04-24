Bangladesh Marks 10th Anniversary of Collapse of Rana Plaza 

Monday marks the tenth anniversary of the collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory building in Bangladesh that killed more than 1,000 people.

The tragedy shined a light for all the world to see the horrific working conditions that the garment workers endured.

Survivors of the collapse, some of them disabled, came out Monday in Dhaka to place wreaths at the site where so many lives were lost ten years ago.

While their lives were changed forever, the factory owners and building owners have hardly received any punishment through the country’s slow court system. Factory and building owners are a powerful and monied group in Bangladesh.

Improvements to working conditions and wages were made after the accident, but workers say they did not go far enough.

“We want full compensation and lifelong medical treatment,” Shila Akhter told Agence France-Presse, “as we've lost the ability to work.” She said, “Some survivors are forced to beg on the streets.”

