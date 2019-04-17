US Attorney General, Deputy to Discuss Mueller Report in News Conference

U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will hold a news conference Thursday morning regarding special counsel Robert Mueller's report, the Justice Department announced.

Barr also plans to release a redacted version Thursday of the nearly 400-page report by Mueller on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election that was aimed at helping Donald Trump win the presidency.

In a radio interview Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump floated the idea that he, too, may hold a news conference. "Attorney General Barr is going to be giving a press conference, maybe I'll do one after that, we'll see," Trump said in an interview with WMAL Radio's Larry O'Connor.

Mueller investigated the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia and whether Trump, as president, obstructed justice by trying to thwart the probe. Sparring over the report in advance of its release is rampant.

Barr released a four-page summary of Mueller's findings three weeks ago, saying the prosecutor had concluded that Trump and his campaign did not collude with Russia to help him win but had reached no conclusion about whether Trump obstructed justice. But with Mueller not reaching a decision on the obstruction issue, Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided no obstruction charges against Trump were warranted.