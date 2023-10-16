Baseball, Softball to be Part of LA Olympics in 2028

Baseball and softball will be on the roster of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

They are part of a package of five sports that won the approval of the International Olympic Committee Monday during a meeting in Mumbai, India. The package had been proposed by officials in Los Angeles.

Additionally, viewers will get to see cricket and lacrosse, plus flag football and squash in the host city.

Flag football and squash are making their debut at the LA Games, while the other sports have made appearances at past Olympics.

Cricket was played at the Paris Games in 1900, while lacrosse was played in St. Louis in 1904 and London in 1908.

Spectators have enjoyed baseball and softball at several Olympics, most recently at the Tokyo Games in 2020.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the inclusion of the sports “will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the U.S. and globally.”