2 Bashir Brothers Arrested, Sudan's Military Rulers Say

Sudanese protesters chant slogans and flash victory signs as they continue to demonstrate outside the army complex in Khartoum, April 17, 2019. They hardened their demand that the military men in power quickly step down.

CAIRO — 

Sudan's military rulers said Wednesday that two brothers of ousted President Omar al-Bashir have been arrested as part of a continuing campaign of arrests
against "symbols of the previous regime."

A spokesman for the Transitional Military Council also said that irregular forces linked to Bashir's former ruling party have been brought under the army or police control.

