2 Bashir Brothers Arrested, Sudan's Military Rulers Say

CAIRO —
Sudan's military rulers said Wednesday that two brothers of ousted President Omar al-Bashir have been arrested as part of a continuing campaign of arrests
Sudan's military rulers said Wednesday that two brothers of ousted President Omar al-Bashir have been arrested as part of a continuing campaign of arrests
against "symbols of the previous regime."
A spokesman for the Transitional Military Council also said that irregular forces linked to Bashir's former ruling party have been brought under the army or police control.