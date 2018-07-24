Accessibility links

Beach Boys to Appear in Town Hall With SiriusXM Fans

  • Associated Press
FILE - From left, Bruce Johnston, David Marks, Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine of the legendary band The Beach Boys pose backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Feb. 12, 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — 

The Beach Boys will answer questions about their celebrated career during a rare live group appearance.

SiriusXM on Tuesday announced founding members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and David Marks along with fellow Beach Boy, Bruce Johnston, will participate in the satellite radio service's “Town Hall” series.

Award-winning actor and director Rob Reiner will moderate the discussion as the Beach Boys answer questions from a group of SiriusXM listeners at the Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles on July 30. It's where they recorded some of their early songs.

Beach Boys' manager Jerry Schilling says it's historic because they have not been in the same place since their 50th anniversary shows in 2012.

The event will air on August 10 on SiriusXM's Beach Boys channel.


